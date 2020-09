Uncork some memories at The Wine Classic at Vail, taking place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 and 19th.

The Wine Classic at Vail is a premier destination event, inviting master winemakers and enthusiasts to safely gather in the heart of Vail.

This reimagined, in-person festival will offer a VIP-esque experience for 2020 ticket holders with just four Grand Tasting sessions, each offering quality wines, limited tasting lines and scenic views.