The WAY center in Castle Rock helps curb mental health crisis among teens

As a specialist pediatrician, Dr. Michael Milobsky served on the Colorado pediatric community for more than two decades, both as a hospitalist in pediatric emergency rooms, and as a primary care provider.

Over the past five years, our communities have experienced an exponential growth in the number of adolescents facing mental health and mood disorders, suicidality, and addiction. National statistics support findings, that ONE THIRD of adolescents are experiencing persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness, and ONE in FIVE have seriously considered suicide within the past year.

Which is why, in January of 2021, Dr. Milobsky founded a NEW Adolescent Mental Health and Wellness Center – The WAY Center.

The WAY Center, located on the Castle Rock Adventist Hospital Campus, offers adolescents timely access to evidence-based, best practices to swiftly and effectively diagnose, treat and manage mental and / or behavioral health disorders. Not only do they offer access to highly specialized medical professionals, they also offer on-site therapy, outside of regular business hours.