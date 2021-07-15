The Venardos Circus arrives into town with lively acts under the big top

Similar to the The Greatest Showman film, The Venardos Circus feature no animals, but all human talent including acrobats, contortion, comedians and much more.

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation.

The Venardos Circus which will perform in Littleton (in a big top) July 14-25 at Aspen Grove Shopping Center before moving to Longmont/Boulder for two weeks (July 28-Aug 8) at Outworld Brewing and then to Colorado Springs at FH Beerworks from Aug 11 through 29th.