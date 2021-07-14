The unofficial kickoff to summer festival in Boulder is back

Taking place July 16-18, 2021, Boulder Creek Festival is Boulder’s weekend. Hosted annually for more than 30 years, the event is the unofficial kickoff to summer in Boulder, and features three days of festivities, including bands and performances; food and beverage, ranging from food trucks to healthy vegetarian eats; a curated marketplace showcasing local makers, fine art and more; a business bazaar; and a Creekside for Kids area with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

NEW this year, Boulder Creek Beer Fest features sips almost exclusively from Colorado breweries, largely from the Boulder-Longmont area. Participating breweries include Avery Brewing Co., Upslope Brewing Co., Oskar Blues, Ska Brewing and Ska Street Brewstillery, Kettle & Spoke Brewery, Bootstrap Brewing, Twisted Pine Brewing, Elevated Seltzer, Boulder Beer Co, Stem Ciders and more.

With two sessions daily, from 12-1:30 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m., there are plenty of opportunities to sip and interact with local brewers. Tickets are $25 per session and can be purchased online.