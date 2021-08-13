The University of Colorado at Boulder’s plans for welcoming students back to in-person learning

Faculty and staff members at the University of Colorado at Boulder are thrilled to welcome return to in-person experience, in and out of the classroom.

Beginning this weekend, CU Boulder Residence Hall will start staggering students to move back in the dorms.

Recently the Boulder County Public Health issued a mask requirement for indoors (with some exceptions) at CU Boulder regardless of vaccination status, so all in-person classrooms will require students to wear a mask.

Students, faculty and staff need to certify their vaccination status online before Sept. 15. The university is excited to offer students a more traditional college experience than last year and they’re looking forward to seeing students, faculty and staff on campus.