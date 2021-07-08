The ultimate Colorado gear guide for the great outdoors

Whether you are camping close to home, on a Colorado road trip — OR — even sleeping under the stars in your own backyard!

Heather Smith, trends expert with the HAUTE bar.com has what’s NEW, functional & comfortable!

One of the biggest trends is the ‘instant tent’!

The Decathlon Quechua Air Seconds 4.1 inflatable, so easy and fast, you can enjoy all your time rather than pitching a tent!

It even has pre-assembled bedroom and living room, and UPF 30 fabric: allows daylight to enter and filters part of the UV light.

Now for sleeping under the stars — and still on the easy, pop-up trend — I have the Alvantor 12′ Bubble! It literally just pops up and fits up to 10 people so you can really set up your GLAMPsite in this clear bubble.

If you are the kinda camper that typically misses your own bed in the back country, I have the answer! Colorado brand Big Agnes, out of Steamboat Springs makes the Dream Island 15, which is a doublewide sleeping bag built for 2!

It’s uber warm and insulated with FireLine MAX synthetic fill which is a 50% post-consumer recycled insulation.

It has a flex pad sleeve that stretches around this Hinman Pad which has a high-density foam core, is 4 inches thick, and self-inflating.

And for keeping all your bevies + bites cold in the great outdoors I have the Cotopaxi Hielo Del Dia 12L Cooler Bagwhich is made partially from colorful repurposed materials and is 100% food safe.

It has a roll top and wide mouth opening with a metal frame for easy access — and exterior water bottle pocket.

And for keeping you cozy and chill the Cotopaxi colorful & cozy Teca Blanket — insulated like a sleeping bag with recycled polyester and features a durable, repurposed nylon shell.

