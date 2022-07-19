The annual chainsaw wood carving competition begins this Wednesday, July 20th. Chainsaws and Chuckwagons will showcase ten carvers representing seven states in the US, transforming giant logs into unique pieces of art.

New this year, the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, an all-female team of logging sports athletes, has world champion choppers, sawyers, logrollers, and axe throwers. These lumberjills are geared to bring some high-octane entertainment with nine shows throughout the event.

The event kickoff is on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 am, when carvers pick their logs, begin their carvings, and set up booths to sell their art. Carvers have until Saturday at 4 pm to create a masterpiece to be voted on for big prize money. Thursday through Saturday features performances from the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, beer gardens, and chuckwagons (food trucks). Quick Carves (one hour of fast-paced carving) will be on Thursday and Saturday nights at 6 pm.

Visitors can grab a paddle at the Town tent to bid on a one-of-a-kind, medium-sized carving created and auctioned on the spot. On Friday, in addition to master carving, our local Frederick market will take place at Centennial Park.

Visitors can browse local vendors, including everything from homemade goods to stunning jewelry. On Saturday, visitors can experience thrilling shows and kid’s activities from 12 pm to 7 pm while carvers finish their masterpieces. While you are there, don’t forget to vote for your favorite masterpiece!