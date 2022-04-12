I Heart Mac & Cheese known for its delicious build your own mac & cheese bowls is celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day.

Their over the top signature grill cheese Best of Both World, combines the restaurant’s two signature dishes, Mac & Cheese and grill cheese! The Best Of Both Worlds is stuffed with baked mac & cheese, slow cooked short rib, white cheddar cheese and American cheese and finished with BBQ sauce. The sandwich is put in the oven so that the cheese is nice and gooey!

I Heart Mac & Cheese has one location in Highland Ranch and one more schedule to open later in Denver

Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches.