Named after Chris Teigland’s mother, Gloria who went by the nick name Glo is the namesake for his new ramen house restaurant.

Husband and wife co-owners Chris and Ariana Teigland recently opened Glo which is located at 38th and Tennyson. The couple met while working at Blackbelly Kitchen in Boulder are thrilled to be working side by side again.

Everything the Teiglands do at glo focuses on generosity, excellence and creativity. The broth at glo will be made following traditional methods with at least 48 hours between onset and service.

Stand out noodle items include miso bacon ramen with bacon, egg, black garlic oil, chili jam, green onion, sprouts and narutomaki; lemon chicken shio with crispy chicken, lemon, egg, menma, bean sprouts, scallion and chili jam; and kimchi Bolognese – Chris’ twist on the traditionally Italian dish – prepared with ground pork and beef parmesan, green onion, sprouts, poached egg and gochujang.

The restaurant offers dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m.