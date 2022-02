Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies says that there’s still time to score on some great deals and scoop up some best value items for the month of March.

Grahame says now is the time to score on some home items to keep you cozy for the rest of winter. From cozy blankets to duvets for the bed, now is the time to buy them since many of the items are 50% to 60% off.

Sandra has a list of where to find the best deals on her website at the Smartcookies.com.