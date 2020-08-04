The Smart Cookies on what to Buy in August

The Smart Cookies, Sandra Grahame says August is the the month to treat yourself right.

Looking for a little pick me up… a way to treat yourself or someone else without spending a ton this month. She’s got you covered with her favorite finds and some of the best prices of the year.

Staycations: So many amazing resorts have put safety first. opened their doors to local guests and are offering great rates perfect for a couples or family getaway. Devils Thumb Ranch in winter park for example has rates starting at $300.

Flower Subscriptions: Farm fresh flowers from local growers are in full bloom right now. No better time to treat yourself or someone you love to a weekly flower delivery.

This bouquet is from my favorite with flowers grown locally and delivered from Bloom and Nosh.

Gift Boxes: Treat yourself or someone else to a thoughtfully curated gift box from BoxFox.

Items start at $2.50.

This one includes, candle, notebook, face masks, pen, and a traveler wine cup.