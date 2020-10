DENVER (KDVR) - Homeless advocates have been aggressive lately in criticizing city officials in a standoff between competing strategies, but nearby cities don't offer many examples of homeless population reduction.

Denver Homeless Out Loud filed a class action lawsuit against the City of Denver Monday for the homeless sweeps over the summer that closed Lincoln Park, the latest in a longstanding battle among city leaders and activists over when, where, and how to provide safe shelter for the homeless while ensuring the city's economics and safety.