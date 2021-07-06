The Smart Cookie on hidden summer resorts at a fraction of the cost

With what could be the busiest summer for travel on record, resort prices are also increasing – but Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies rounded up some incredible family friendly destinations at prices that might surprise you!

The Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha -The Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in the Blackstone district Incredible historic hotel complete remodel. Rates start at $161. The new Pool Club is a showstopper!

Amelia Island Florida – Hidden gem right on the border of Georgia in Florida Ritz Carlton Stay longer with us and experience an unforgettable Florida beach getaway and savings of up to 20%. Create new memories while enjoying ocean views and a $50 daily resort credit

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess – One of my favorite resorts, ultimate family friendly – four pools, rates starting at $250 in the summer. Even in the heat it’s a gem!

Devils Thumb Ranch – Still in my opinion the best deal for luxury ranch experience rates a little over $300.