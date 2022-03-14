On Sunday we all sprung forward and lost an hour of sleep. For many that extra hour is big lose. Time changes cause disruption in our sleep/wake pattern that can have serious health and safety consequences—especially during the spring switch to daylight saving time.

The AASM recommends eliminating seasonal time changes and adopting permanent standard time for improved public health and safety.

Observing daylight saving time carries many health and accident risks. The AASM and supporting organizations representing health, safety and education are advocating for legislation that will eliminate seasonal time changes and establish permanent standard time.

Healthy Sleep Tips to Minimize the Impact of “Springing Forward.

Get at least 7 hours of sleep (for adults) or eight hours of sleep (for teens) per night before and after the time change.

Gradually adjust your sleep and wake times beginning two to three nights before the time change. Shift your bedtime 15 or 20 minutes earlier each night.