Election Judges for June 30 primary needed, Secretary of State recruiting

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is recruiting voters to serve as Election Judges for the Colorado’s June 30 primary election.

“Being an Election Judge is a great way to get involved in our democracy while getting a front-row seat to see how Colorado’s election process works,” Griswold said.

Election Judges greet voters, check them in, explain the voting equipment, and assist in voter registration. In bipartisan teams, Election Judges pick up ballots from ballot drop boxes, conduct ballot signature review, open envelopes and process ballots, among other things.

To prioritize the safety of Coloradans and limit the spread of COVID-19, Election Judges will be provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while performing their duties.

Serving as an Election Judge is a temporary, paid position. The time frame they are most needed is June 1 through July 22. Some counties are in need of bi- or multi-lingual speakers, as well.

Pay differs from county to county but has been raised by $3 per hour this year and paid sick leave is offered.

Those interested in serving as an Election Judge can fill out the Secretary of State’s on-line form.

There is also a paid Student Election Judge program for juniors and seniors in high school (ages 16 and 17).