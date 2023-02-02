Get ready to laugh with Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein, the dynamic duo of The Secret Comedy of Women – Girls Only show now back in Denver.

This uplifting comedy explores the woman’s world with joy, heart and intelligent with. The comedy is based on their childhood diary which shares their adventures from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause.

The Secret Comedy of Women is now playing at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts now until March 5th.

On a special night in honor of Galentine’s Day, Barbara Gehring’s daughter is hosting a Galentine’s VIP night out on February 15th. A portion of the ticket sale will go towards the American Heart Association and it will include talk back with the playwrights, post-show appetizers by Biscuits & Berries Catering, desserts by Serendipity and prize drawings worth over $1,000. To purchase your Galentine’s VIP Night out ticket, send an email to Barbara Gehring at Barbara@girlsonlycomedy.com or call 303-246-3630.