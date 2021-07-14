The Rubik’s cube inventor celebrates his 77th birthday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Hungarian Inventor Professor Erno Rubik created the Rubik’s Cube in 1974, sparking a global sensation. It has become the best-selling & most recognized toy of all time, with 450+ million Cubes sold. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the Rubik’s brand, continuing its legacy while introducing the Cube to solvers of tomorrow in fresh & innovative ways. On Tuesday, July 13th, Erno Rubik celebrates his 77th birthday.

Rubik’s ambassador and artist, Brian Kobasa created a couple masterpiece today using 1,000 Rubik’s Cube. Kobasa solved his first cube about 15 years ago and can now solve a cube within 30secs.

The Rubik’s Cube is 47 years old and is the best-selling toy of all time. It recently became a part of the toy company Spin Master, which is carrying on the legacy of the Cube!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories