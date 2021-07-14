The Rubik’s cube inventor celebrates his 77th birthday

Hungarian Inventor Professor Erno Rubik created the Rubik’s Cube in 1974, sparking a global sensation. It has become the best-selling & most recognized toy of all time, with 450+ million Cubes sold. In 2021, Spin Master acquired the Rubik’s brand, continuing its legacy while introducing the Cube to solvers of tomorrow in fresh & innovative ways. On Tuesday, July 13th, Erno Rubik celebrates his 77th birthday.

Rubik’s ambassador and artist, Brian Kobasa created a couple masterpiece today using 1,000 Rubik’s Cube. Kobasa solved his first cube about 15 years ago and can now solve a cube within 30secs.

The Rubik’s Cube is 47 years old and is the best-selling toy of all time. It recently became a part of the toy company Spin Master, which is carrying on the legacy of the Cube!