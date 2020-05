CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park opened for general admission at 10 a.m., May 22, following the announcement of Fremont County’s reopening.

The gondolas, zipline, Skycoaster, Via Ferrate, gift shop and limited concessions are now open.

The Plaza Theater, Children’s Playland with Carousel and the park shuttle remain closed.