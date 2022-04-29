Sherry’s Soda Shoppe, the Denver-based old-fashioned ice cream parlor and soda fountain from Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group (BTRG), is opening its second location. The new outpost on University Hill in Boulder (1087 13th St), which officially opens on Friday, April 29, is serving up gourmet dairy and vegan ice cream, house-made sodas, malts and sundaes.

Similar to the original location, Sherry’s Boulder’s ice cream is small-batch and homemade, using

Colorado Dairy products. The menu includes a variety of traditional and specialty flavors, as well as

vegan and dairy-free flavors, all hand-mixed using the highest quality ingredients.

Sherry’s handspun thick milkshakes and malts highlight classic favorites along with allowing customers to mix their own creations. Those looking to treat themselves with something special have an array of enticing options including sundaes, ice cream sammies and other treats.