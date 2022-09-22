In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the annual Denver St. Jude Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, September 24 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The event supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in its lifesaving mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is commemorated every September raises awareness and accelerates progress toward curing pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. Since its founding in 1962, St. Jude has been at the forefront of progress and helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80%.

Connect with them on Facebook on online to register to participate or contribute. Just search St. Jude Rocky Mountain Region. It’s even free to register and participate.