The Right Age to be Home Alone

Here in Colorado, there is no specific age when a child can legally stay home alone. Parents can make this decision.

Yolanda Arreedondo with the Colorado Department of Human Services shares some advice on what we should do since so many of our kids will be home for remote learning.

Colorado has accepted the age of 10 to be left alone and age 12 to babysit a younger sibling for short periods of time, but parents must consider a number of factors when determining if their child is ready to safely be at home alone.

Call 844-CO-4-Kids if you are concerned about the safety and well-being of a child or youth. If there is immediate threat please dial 911.