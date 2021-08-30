The Red Barber, a convivial rooftop bar retreat now open in Denver

Rino Art District has a new rooftop bar that has a 360-degree views of the city and the mountains. The Red Barber, located in the independent hotel, Catbird recently opened their doors to the public.

The Red Barber fosters a backyard daydream atmosphere complete with an event deck, picnic lawn with life-sized games, amphitheater, fire pits and hybrid indoor-outdoor bar. The menu offers savory handheld bites and playful libations, with everything from frosé and beer, to buckets of bottled craft cocktails and more, by Executive Chef David Anderson.

Catbird hotel blurs the lines between hotel and home with its adaptable, multi-functional space like its guestrooms with full kitchens, lofted beds with a pull-out table and closet and windows that transform to viewing screens; home-away-from-home amenities, such as Catbird Playroom, a fully stocked gear locker, complimentary laundry services and a dog run for four-legged guests, all among an idyllic Denver location.