The race to help fight human trafficking

CEO of Valkyrie Racing, Renee Brinkerhoff is headed to Antarctica at the end of November to race 356 miles across the ice to raise awareness and $1 million to fight human trafficking.

Renee started rally racing in her 50s and has been around the world with her vintage Porsche 356. She is on a self-imposed mission, the Project 356 World Rally Tour, to race her Porsche on every continent to fight child trafficking, and Antarctica is the final frontier

Renee and Valkyrie Racing team will be driving 356 miles on ice in Antarctica to complete the 7th continent she has driven for a total of nearly 20,000 miles in the same vehicle (which has been completely re-engineered with skis and tracks for Antarctica).



Her non-profit Valkyrie Gives was formed to aid women and children at risk – with a special focus to end child trafficking – 100 percent of all donations contributed are provided to pre-vetted shelters and NGOs (she has visited) within remote areas of Mongolia, Peru, Thailand, India and Kenya to positively impact the lives of children at risk. They have raised nearly $500K with a goal of surpassing $1mm.



She will be the first woman to race a vintage car on all seven continents including Antarctica – and the only to spread the word to defeat human trafficking in this way.