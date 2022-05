‘THE QUEST: Nepal‘ Documentary will officially release in North America on May 24th. The coinciding ‘THE QUEST: Everest VR’ Experience and subsequent ‘THE QUEST: Everest’ Documentary will release in June / July respectively.

Alex Harz the creator and host shares his adventure on making the documentary to help us understand the climb of the most iconic mountain in the world, Everest and to unveil the fascinating culture, history and nature of Nepal.