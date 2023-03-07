For over 20 years, two sisters started The Prom Dress Exchange to see every girl who wanted to attend prom have access to a beautiful dress, regardless of their family’s income.

This annual event around prom season invites everyone to come shop an inventory of 2000 gently used and new formal dresses for a nominal fee of $10.

The Prom Dress Exchange is open to high school youth who need a formal dress for any special occasion. They have historically had girls come to our one day pop up shop from as far as Wyoming and Nebraska.

The event is now the longest running prom dress non-profit in the state of Colorado. This one day pop up shop will be held on Saturday, March 18th from 9am to 3pm at 1500 E. 128th Ave. Thornton, Co.

The Prom Dress Exchange is 100% fueled by volunteers, donors and sponsors. They have sponsorship opportunities open to businesses’ who would like to support the cause for years to come. Please contact us via their website contact form www.promdressexchange.org.