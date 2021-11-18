The premier of Warren Miller’s 72nd film releases to a live Denver crowd

The new Warren Miller Entertainment’s 72nd film “Winter Starts Now” will premier in Denver November 18th – November 20th and athletes from the film will be in Denver attending the shows.

Noah Elliott lives in Steamboat and is a snowboarder in this year’s film and he joined us live to talk about his adventure and how he’s preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The film takes viewers on a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, a voyage to New England and adventure up the coast of Alaska. Noah, an adaptive athlete shreds through the Montucky Clear Cut at Turner Mountain in Montana.

There are still tickets available for the screening event:

What: Warren Miller Entertainment’s Winter Stats Now

When (day and time): Nov 18-20 various showtimes

Where: Paramount Theatre

Cost: $26.50