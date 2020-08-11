The Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight

DENVER (KDVR) – The Perseid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with up to 30 meteors per hour possible under tonight’s conditions.

The best time to view the shower is during the darkest time of the night from about 2 a.m. to dawn.

There is no exact direction to look to see them. The meteors will be flying across the sky in all different directions

Metro Denver and the Front Range will have mostly clear skies for viewing conditions tonight. It will be best to get away from city lights so that the sky can be as dark as possible.

There are two factors that could obscure the view of the meteors tonight. The first will be smoke and haze from the wildfires in Western Colorado. Thanks to a southwesterly wind, a lot of the smoke will be transported to the central / northern mountains, the Front Range, and the northeast plains.

Another factor that could limit viewing of the meteors is the moon phase. The moon will be in a waning crescent phase tonight which is about half full.