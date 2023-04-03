It has been a 44-year old tradition and for the first time three years, Free Cone Day is back at Ben & Jerry’s.

Ben & Jerry’s is hoping to surpass a million scoops globally during their Free Cone Day event and hope to reconnect with fans once again.

All three Colorado locations have ongoing partnerships with community organizations. The University of Denver location is working with Urban Peak, a youth homeless shelter and resource center that works to keep families together. They also have a work program that the Denver shop is going to work with them to hire some of their residents. The Fort Collins shop is working with Be Kind FoCo whose mission is to spread kindness. The Boulder location is partnering with Tgthr which also addresses youth homelessness.

Go enjoy a free cone from one of the three Colorado Ben & Jerry’s locations.