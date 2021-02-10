The perfect pairing for Valentine’s Day

Bre Patterson, local author and foodie shares her favorite pairing for a perfect Valentine’s Day.

Pairing #1: blue cheese, dark chocolate truffles paired with Attimo Chardonnay wine

Pairing #2: Copper Kettle cheese, Helliemae’s passionfruit caramels with Attimo Dolcetto wine ▪

Pairing #3: Swiss cheese, Milk Chocolate Truffles with Attimo Nebbiolo wine

Pairing #4: Cheddar cheese, chocolate covered almonds with Attimo Barolo wine

Pairing #5: Gouda cheese, Helliemae’s Whiskey Love Bomb caramels

Pairing #6: Havarti, Helliemae’s Sea Salt Caramels and Attimo Favorita wine

