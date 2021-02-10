The perfect pairing for Valentine’s Day

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) - Imagine going through your teenage years, during the pandemic, while battling cancer. An Eagle County teen is conquering it all and has just been named a National Ambassador for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which raises money for childhood cancer research.

Campbell Sullivan, 19, competed as a ski racer until her junior year of high school, when she was diagnosed with a type of childhood cancer called CIC-Dux4 Sarcoma, which is a rare bone or soft tissue cancer. She endured seven months of treatment, only to relapse seven months later. She then underwent major surgery to remove the soleus muscle in her calf, a lung resection, six additional rounds of chemotherapy, and a stem cell transplant in March 2019.