The perfect pairing for Valentine’s Day

Bre Patterson, local author and foodie shares her favorite pairing for a perfect Valentine’s Day.
Pairing #1: blue cheese, dark chocolate truffles paired with Attimo Chardonnay wine
Pairing #2: Copper Kettle cheese, Helliemae’s passionfruit caramels with Attimo Dolcetto wine ▪
Pairing #3: Swiss cheese, Milk Chocolate Truffles with Attimo Nebbiolo wine
Pairing #4: Cheddar cheese, chocolate covered almonds with Attimo Barolo wine
Pairing #5: Gouda cheese, Helliemae’s Whiskey Love Bomb caramels
Pairing #6: Havarti, Helliemae’s Sea Salt Caramels and Attimo Favorita wine