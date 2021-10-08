The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile rolls into Denver

Now is your chance to see the 27-foot long American icon in person. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be in Denver this weekend at the Urban market off 16th and Arapahoe.

You’ll get a chance to meet the drivers of the Wienermobile, Bun Man Bran and Kielbasa Kallie as they answer your questions about the hotdogging lifestyle.

As Hotdoggers, they tour the country in the Wienermobile on a coast-to-coast weenie roast, serving up miles of smiles and buns of puns to people in both the most rural towns and most populated cities in America.