The Original set to open at the new McGregor Square

The Original, a new restaurant located within Denver’s highly anticipated McGregor Square development, will open on Tuesday, March 30th . Located within The Rally Hotel, across 20th Street from Coors Field, The Original reinvents the neighborhood eatery, combining timeless inspiration from classic Americana with inventive and playful modern flair.

The menu, with influences ranging from the 1950s diner to elegant railway dining cars, features familiar, elevated comforts including a variety of gourmet sandwiches, soups and all-day breakfast options alongside enticing entrées such as a prime rib dinner, short rib stroganoff and other thoughtfully sourced proteins.

The Original is a dining experience for both the young and young at heart, complete with original affairs like themed brunches; an engaging dinner series with special guests; one-of-a-kind dessert collaborations; and more. Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner, the restaurant will introduce weekend brunch on May 1.