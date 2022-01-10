The NSCD RethinkAbility Ski Challenge taking place in Winter Park

The National Sports Center for the Disable is hosting the annual RethinkAblity Ski Challenge in Winter Park January 18th through February 15th. Kim Eason, CEO of NSCD is encouraging the public to get involved by supporting NSCD’s programs.

NSCD’s Rethinkablity Ski Challenge is a ski event that challenges individuals to ski or ride the most vertical feet in one day at Winter Park Resort.

Participants pick a day from January 18th through February 15th and head to the slopes for some winter fun. Each individual challenger will have the ability to skip lines during their challenge. This is the opportunity for the public to support the National Sports Center for the Disabled and to reign supreme by skiing the most vertical feet in one day OR be the King or Queen of the slopes by raising the most money in the #RethinkAbility Ski Challenge.

The public is invited to take on the RethinkAbility Ski Challenge. Link to Event Details: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/rethink/. This event is open to everyone. Registration for this fun event is $75 with a $150 fundraising minimum that can be paid in full by the challenger or raised from friends and family through the NSCD RethinkAbility Ski Challenge fundraising platform. Registration is open until Feb. 11 – then compete against friends for bragging rights. Create your own personal fundraising page to share with your friends, family, co-workers and neighbors and let the fun begin!

The goal is to raise $75,000 which will be used for NSCD programs