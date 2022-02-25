Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the world’s largest student ballet competition and it’s back this year, bringing in hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers ages 9 to 19 from all over Colorado. This is where the next big ballet stars are scouted! Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more!

Youth America Grand Prix is the largest global network of dance. YAGP fulfills its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances, and education.

The event is open to the public this weekend at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver.