The new season for the Colorado Avalanche kicks off tomorrow with a full arena

Avs faithful, opening night is tomorrow, October 13th at Ball Arena and you can show your support for the Avs by decking yourself out in Avs gear the day of the game and sharing a photo of yourself with friends and family using the hashtag #AvsAroundTown. As part of the Avs Around Town promotion, Bernie will be around Denver to surprise fans and thank them for their support.

Don’t miss opening night as the Avs take on the Chicago Blackhawks, there are limited tickets still available, so be sure to get your tickets before they’re gone.