In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

In the film, Renfield eats insects to gain power and strength and here locally, Chef Jose Avila owner and chef at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal serves up little critters that Renfield would love to enjoy.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal serves up Chapulin tacos which is made with grasshoppers. Chapulin tacos is a traditional Mexican dish that can be found in the southern parts of the country.

Renfield opens in theaters this Friday, April 14th, but you can try Chef Avila’s Chapulin tacos anytime at his restaurant located right in Denver.