The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), one of the nation’s leading providers of adaptive outdoor recreation, is pleased to host their 47th annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup (WFSC) on Feb. 24-26 at Winter Park Resort.

This weekend-long event is the signature fundraiser for the NSCD, bringing in nearly $200,000 to support therapeutic recreation summer and winter programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities.

The general public is invited to participate in NSCD’s #RethinkAbility Ski Challenge Sponsored by Arc’teryx. This ski event challenges individuals to ski or ride the most vertical feet in one day at Winter Park Resort.

Participants pick a day from January 20th through February 10th and head to the slopes for some winter fun. Each individual challenger will have priority lift access during their challenge. Individual registration for this fun event is $75 with a $150 fundraising minimum that can be paid in full by the challenger or raised from friends and family through the NSCD RethinkAbility Ski Challenge fundraising platform.

People who ski the most vertical feet and for the highest fundraisers receive prizes including: IKON Season passes, Winter Park lift tickets, Meier skis, Winter Park Resort Ski Passes and more. Individuals simply need to register for the event here and then take on the slopes with friends and family.