Alpaca enthusiasts from across the country are returning to Denver for the 2023 Mazuri AOA National Alpaca Show at the National Western Complex.

Alpacas from across the country will be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.



Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. There will also be an Alpaca Selfie Booth where you can take a selfie with an alpaca.

The event is free for the whole family this weekend, March 17-19th at the National Western Complex, Stadium Arena.