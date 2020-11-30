The Mountain Life of Christine Boskoff

Edge of the Map, written by Johanna Garton, is a book inspired by the life of trailblazing mountaineer Christine Baskoff.

Edge of the Map traces Christine’s life as a high-altitude climber and mountain guide – from a two-day climbing course while a Lockheed engineer in Atlanta to her remarkable leadership of Seattle’s Mountain Madness guiding company following Scott Fischer’s death on Mount Everest in 1996.

The book is an uplifting, riveting adventure story which is perfect for just this moment in time as an escape we all need and makes a perfect holiday gift. You can find Edge of the Map at most book stores and online.