DENVER (KDVR) — March usually brings interesting weather to Colorado and previous St. Patrick’s Days have been no exception. Here is a look back at some of the most extreme weather Denver has had on the holiday.

The warmest St. Patrick’s Day was back in 2012 with a high temperature of 76 degrees. The coldest was back in 1892 when a temperature of six below zero was recorded in Denver.

Last year, thanks to the snowstorm on the 13th and 14th, there was still 8 inches of snow on St. Patrick’s Day, which is the deepest snow depth on record for that day.

The snowiest was back in 1906 when 4.2 inches of snow fell.

Out of the last three years, St. Patrick’s Day 2021 was the only one with snowfall but it was only a trace meaning it was under a tenth of an inch of snow. The high temperature only hit the mid-30s.

Both 2020 and 2019 had mild and dry weather over the holiday. This year will have a mix of rain and snow with high temperatures in the low 40s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday. The morning commute is expected to be slick and snowy for most of the Front Range.