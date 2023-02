Today is Fat Tuesday and Olde Town Arvada is the place to be on Fat Tuesday. The Mardi Gras celebration starts at 5pm with the Band Guerrilla Fanfare strolling the streets.

Mardi Gras isn’t complete without a traditional King Cake and Rheinlander Bakery is the place to go to get your King Cake and this year they even have mini King Cakes.

Rheinlander Bakery has already made over 2,000 King Cakes.