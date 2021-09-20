The many benefits of coming together for family meals

September is National Family Meal month. There are many benefits of eating as a family and sharing quality time together at the dinner table.

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition says that there is a strong link between academic performance and family dinners. Family dinner means that kids feel a stronger connection to parents and siblings and stronger self-esteem. Plus, they have higher intakes of fruits and veggies and better nutrient balance.

But family dinner isn’t just a benefit for kiddos, adults benefit as well.

Better nutrition with more fruits and veggies and less fast food, less dieting, lower risk of depression and increased self-esteem make family dinner a personal priority. Even if you are an empty nester or live alone, making sit-down meals and inviting friends over regularly can provide similar benefits.

Rollin’ up some delicious Stuffed Greek Chicken Wraps! Recipe serves 4

Stuffed Greek Chicken Wraps

Prep Time: 20 minutes | Cook Time: 5 minutes | Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 can (~16 oz) Garbanzo Beans, any variety, drained

4 or 6 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup romaine lettuce, shredded

1/4 cup plain yogurt

1/4 cup Italian or Greek dressing

1 cup chicken, cooked and shredded

1 small cucumber (about 1/2 cup), peeled, seeded and diced

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

1 small tomato (about 1/2 cup), cored and chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

6 Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped or sliced



Directions

1. Place half the beans in saucepan; mash gently with a potato masher or the back of

a fork. Stir in remaining whole beans; heat through. Cover and set aside.

2. Arrange tortillas on counter, place lettuce evenly in the center of each. Mix yogurt

and dressing in a small bowl.

3. Combine remaining ingredients with bean mixture, adding the yogurt and

dressing mixture last.

4. Divide mixture onto prepared tortillas. Fold in sides of tortilla and roll up tightly.

Serve warm or cold.

