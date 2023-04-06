Disney On Ice is back in town with Let’s Celebrate where audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa, and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

This monumental ice-skating spectacular skates into the Mile High City area playing six performances at the Denver Coliseum from April 6–9, 2023.

Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com

or charge by phone at 888-929-7849.