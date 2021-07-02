The magic and mystique of the Renissance returns to Larkspur

The Colorado Renaissance Festival is a different sort of spectacle that gives patrons a chance to
experience and be a part of something unique: whether it a happy purchaser of handcrafted wares, a
satiated customer of savory eats, or a witness to the duty of the chivalric code, juggling feats, comedy,
or musical delight!

Located just 30 minutes South of Denver and North of Colorado Springs in
Larkspur, CO. It’s a magical experience for one and all!

The 2021 opening day is Saturday, July 3rd and every weekend through Sunday, August 22nd.

