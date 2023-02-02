If you’re looking for authentic Thai food in the Denver area, you may want to check out Aloy Thai Eatery which recently opened in Denver’s Captiol Hill neighborhood.

Kim and her daughters Arisa and Bo immigrated to Colorado from Thailand in 2006 and opened the first Aloy Thai restaurant. Mui Fisher a close childhood friends with Arisa and Bo and immigrated to Colorado in 2008. Chef Orathai Sikhumlek is from Northern Thailand and has over 30 years of experience cooking Thai food. She is a part owner of the new location.

Using locally sourced ingredients and authentic Thai spices, the recipes used are adapted from closely guarded family recipes passed down from past generations.