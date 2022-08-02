Back to school season is around the corner, which means it’s time to stock on those notebooks and pencils.

Steve Herr with the local Staples says now is the time to buy those back to school supplies and save on those essentials.

Staples also has a program where we can support our teachers in the classroom. To honor their efforts, Staples is hosting their annual #ThankATeacher contest where educators can win up to $5,000 in classroom essentials for the school year. You simply nominate a teacher on this link https://www.staplesconnect.com/p/thankateacher