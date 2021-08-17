The latest tech to help students get back on track

As back to school approaches, many students will be returning to the classroom for the first time since the pandemic began. After a year of remote learning, schools are changing the classroom experience to include more technology than ever before.

Charlotte Smith with Google Tools Expert at Google says Google’s tools will help students learn anytime, anywhere – whether in the classroom, at home, or within a hybrid model.

Students can use Google’s technology to stay organized, get homework done, and collaborate on group projects. These tools also help parents keep their kids safe online and manage screen time. Teachers use Google’s technology to spark curiosity with virtual field trips, digital learning tools, and more.