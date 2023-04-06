Our favorite Celebrity Make-up Artist, Michael Moore with Moore for Life give us an insight to the latest trends for make-up on prom night.

Prom season is officially here and young teens are getting ready for this special night. Michael Moore says the make-up trend for prom this season is all about shimmer and adding that little extra glow.

Another is to not add too much make-up to make you look older, but more on showing off that young glowing skin.

If you or your teen is looking to get some extra make-up lesson and tips, Moore for Life is offering 50% off Make-Up Lesson in the month of April. Check our Moor For Life at www.mooreforlife.com.