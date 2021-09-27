The latest issue of 5280 Magazine is all about house plants

Associate Editor at 5280 Magzine, Angela Ufheil says that more people bought plants during quarantine to liven up their home that they decided to make a guide on house plants in its latest issue.

A Colorado-specific plant care guide is useful because we have such a dry climate here, meaning plants have different care requirements than if they were in a humid state like Florida. If you’re just randomly googling a question about your plant, you’ll find answers, but it can be tough to tell whether that information is coming from someone living in conditions similar to the ones you’re dealing with.

According to Ufheil, two of the most common plant parent mistakes is overwatering and putting the plant in direct sun.

The guide is meant to be a starting point. One of the best things about living in Denver is the abundance of great plant shop owners. They’re always willing to answer specific questions about your plant – several told me that their customers send them photos of an ailing plant on Instagram, and they’ll just talk you through what to do.