According to many birding organizations, they received increased interest during the pandemic, when we were all stuck at home and had time to actually to actually look out our windows.

Angela Ufheil, Digital Senior Associate Editor at 5280 says birding was a safe, social distancing friendly activity to do at the time, so more people were giving it a try.

In the currently issue of 5280 Magazine, gives readers their beginner’s guide to bird-watching in Colorado and how to both view our winged friends and help save them.