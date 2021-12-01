The latest issue of 5280 Magazine features a global pantry

In the latest issue of 5280 Magazine, Patricia Kaowthumrong who is the Food Editor at 5280 Magazine features a market that supports local immigrants and refugee communities.

Ruby’s Market is an artisan incubator, nonprofit, and supply pantry that is dedicated to elevating and support local immigrant and refugee communities.

The store on South Pearl Street sells over 100 items made by local and global artisans—the majority of which are made by women and members of the local immigrant and refugee communities (my favorite items include Linji Market and Mama Sue Thai chili oils and Miso Hot miso paste—and all of the beautiful textiles).

Owner Michelle Lasnier partnered with African Community Center and Lutheran Family Services to launch an immigrant and refugee supply pantry at the onset of the pandemic—and it’s only grown since then

You can help! Stop by Ruby’s to do some holiday shopping (I know I will!) to support our local makers and while you’re there, drop off some culturally appropriate food items.

You can find what they’re currently looking for, including kitchen ware and pantry staples for new Afghan arrivals, on Ruby’s website (rubysmarketdenver.com)